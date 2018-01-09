Couple allegedly ordered to behead beloved pet seeks more than $500,000 in damages

More Videos 3:44 Cop Shop Podcast: Man pees on pharmacy wall Pause 0:31 Three shot at Macon house 1:33 Chase reaching speeds of 100 mph ends in crash 4:00 'SMH,' says Bibb Coroner after 30th killing this year 1:16 Driver of Dodge pickup refused to stop for an officer. Now the driver is in the hospital. 2:00 College Football National Championship photos by Beau Cabell 1:21 Five things to know about the College Football Playoff National Championship 2:26 Best Photos by Jason Vorhees during the National Championship 1:29 'Separate was not equal': Integration was one of the better things to happen to education 2:10 Alabama celebrates its College Football Playoff National Championship Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Man says deputies told him to decapitate dog or go to jail Nate Goodwin says Crawford County deputies told him he needed to decapitate his dead pit bull or go to jail. His dog Big Boy was shot and killed earlier by a deputy after it bit a neighbor and lunged toward the deputy. Nate Goodwin says Crawford County deputies told him he needed to decapitate his dead pit bull or go to jail. His dog Big Boy was shot and killed earlier by a deputy after it bit a neighbor and lunged toward the deputy. Laura Corley and Jason Vorhees The Telegraph

