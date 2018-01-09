Liz Fabian lfabian@macon.com
Crime

Masked gunmen get away with cash in Sunoco robbery

By Liz Fabian

lfabian@macon.com

January 09, 2018 05:08 AM

Two men with their hands and faces covered robbed the Sunoco gas station Monday night.

Just after 10:30 p.m., they entered the store at 4691 Log Cabin Drive with one of them showing a handgun, according to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office. 

The men took an undisclosed amount of cash before running away from the store, which is not far from Eisenhower Parkway.

Both men are described as black males, less than 6 feet tall and wearing all black.

Anyone with information about robbery is urged to call for a sheriff's investigator at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 877-68-CRIME.

Liz Fabian: 478-744-4303; @liz_lines



