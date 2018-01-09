Liz Fabian lfabian@macon.com
Liz Fabian lfabian@macon.com

Crime

Masked men fire shotgun as they rob Pizza Hut

By Liz Fabian

lfabian@macon.com

January 09, 2018 04:46 AM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

Employees scattered as two masked men fired a shotgun during a robbery at the Pizza Hutt at 66 Spring St. Monday night.

Just after 10 p.m., the black males walked into the restaurant near the corner of Riverside Drive, according to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office.

The men, who were both over 6 feet tall and wearing dark clothes, ran away with an undisclosed amount of money.

Anyone with information about the robbery is urged to call for an investigator at 478-751-7500 or phone anonymous tips to Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 877-68-CRIME.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Liz Fabian: 478-744-4303; @liz_lines

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Cop Shop Podcast: Man pees on pharmacy wall

    This episode of the Cop Shop Podcast, our audio journey into Macon-area police report oddities, includes the tale of a man who reportedly peed on the wall of a pharmacy, another item about a persistent panhandler and other bits, including a strange Family Dollar shoplifting. Narrated by Joe Kovac Jr. on Jan. 5, 2018.

Cop Shop Podcast: Man pees on pharmacy wall

Cop Shop Podcast: Man pees on pharmacy wall 3:44

Cop Shop Podcast: Man pees on pharmacy wall
Fourth person charged with murder at Macon apartments 1:12

Fourth person charged with murder at Macon apartments
Chase reaching speeds of 100 mph ends in crash 1:33

Chase reaching speeds of 100 mph ends in crash

View More Video