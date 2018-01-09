Masked men fire shotgun as they rob Pizza Hut

Employees scattered as two masked men fired a shotgun during a robbery at the Pizza Hutt at 66 Spring St. Monday night.
Just after 10 p.m., the black males walked into the restaurant near the corner of Riverside Drive, according to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office.
The men, who were both over 6 feet tall and wearing dark clothes, ran away with an undisclosed amount of money.
Anyone with information about the robbery is urged to call for an investigator at 478-751-7500 or phone anonymous tips to Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 877-68-CRIME.
Liz Fabian
