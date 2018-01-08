Facebook leads sheriff's deputies to accused gunman who wounded three people

Facebook helped Bibb County sheriff's investigators identify two people wanted in connection with a shooting that wounded three people in October.
Dawud Robert Gillion, 22, was arrested last week for aggravated assault in a shooting Oct. 6 on Mikado Avenue in Macon.
Gillion, of Edgewater Drive, is accused confronting Willie Dempsey, who allegedly owed Gillion money for work he had done.
When Dempsey said Gillion would have to wait a day for the check, Gillion pulled out a pistol and started shooting, according to the warrant obtained by The Telegraph.
Dempsey's adult grandsons were wounded and a woman was grazed by a bullet.
Tayvon Dempsey was shot in the right forearm and Hakeem Bolden was wounded in the left shoulder.
Gaynel Gooden was hit in the right finger.
Gillion's alleged accomplice also was identified through social media, but it was not immediately clear if she had been arrested in the case.
Gillion also faces a burglary charge from a break-in on Pio Nono Avenue in July where an X-Box 360 gaming system was taken.
Liz Fabian: 478-744-4303; @liz_lines
