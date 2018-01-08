Facebook leads sheriff's deputies to accused gunman who wounded three people

More Videos 3:44 Cop Shop Podcast: Man pees on pharmacy wall Pause 1:12 Fourth person charged with murder at Macon apartments 1:56 Cold case warms up as 1984 murder victim is identified 0:31 Three shot at Macon house 1:25 5 things to know for the college football national championship between Georgia and Alabama 1:22 Coroner describes first pedestrian fatality of 2018 1:29 'Separate was not equal': Integration was one of the better things to happen to education 1:16 Driver of Dodge pickup refused to stop for an officer. Now the driver is in the hospital. 1:21 Five things to know about the College Football Playoff National Championship 0:51 How to catch a cold-case criminal? Maybe a DNA-based mug shot Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Three shot at Macon house Three people were wounded in gunfire Oct. 6, 2017, at a house on Mikado Avenue after a man toting a gun became irate for not being paid for a job. Three people were wounded in gunfire Oct. 6, 2017, at a house on Mikado Avenue after a man toting a gun became irate for not being paid for a job. Laura Corley and Woody Marshall The Telegraph

Three people were wounded in gunfire Oct. 6, 2017, at a house on Mikado Avenue after a man toting a gun became irate for not being paid for a job. Laura Corley and Woody Marshall The Telegraph