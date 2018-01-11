An argument turned deadly ends with one dead, four behind bars

Keenan Guice was set to move in to a Macon apartment with his friend and his friend’s girlfriend last month before he was shot in the chest and killed there during an argument.
Harold Varnord Wallace Jr., Guice’s friend and almost roommate, is one of four people charged with murder in the fatal shooting at Cobblestone Corner Apartments late Dec. 18.
Deangelo Davis, 33, Demarcus Colson, 25, and 22-year-old Markeysia Milligan also are charged with murder.
Wallace originally told investigators that “when he pulled up in front of his apartment, some guys came out of the woods,” Bibb County sheriff’s investigator Shaun Bridger testified in a probable cause hearing for Wallace on Wednesday.
“He told me at first ...he didn’t know who they were,” Bridger said. “He stated that they pulled out guns on him and then fired some shots. … (Wallace) went through the apartment, out the back door and ran down to the woods and layed there until police got there.”
Wallace changed his story several times, first telling police he didn’t have a gun then telling them that he took Guice’s gun and threw it somewhere, Bridger said. It was later found in a drainage ditch a block away.
The others told police a different story altogether.
Davis said Wallace had, earlier that day, pulled up to Milligan’s car with a gun in his lap and "threatened her while her kids were there," Bridger said. The threat was said to be about Milligan’s boyfriend, Colson, having relations with Wallace’s girlfriend, Morgan Wilder.
Davis told investigators he walked up to Wallace’s and Wilder’s apartment on Riley Avenue where he met Milligan and Colson. Davis said Wallace was with Guice and Wilder when he pulled up in a blue Toyota Camry, Bridger said.
Davis and Wallace started arguing, Bridger said, and Colson tried to pull Davis back from the fight. At some point, Bridger recalled Davis saying, Wallace retrieved a handgun from the car and shot Davis in the chest.
Davis said Colson then pulled out a gun and fired shots at Wallace.
“That’s when we believe Mr. Guice was hit, during that time,” Bridger said.
Franklin Hogue, Wallace’s lawyer, asked Bridger if Colson fired the fatal shot.
“We don’t know that for sure,” Bridger said. “That’s based on our assumption until ballistics come back.”
There were two sets of shell casings found at the scene, but only one gun was recovered. Wilder told police she didn’t see who fired the first shot.
Bridger said investigators are still working to determine who fired first and find out who the guns belong to.
Hogue asked for the murder warrant to be dismissed for insufficient evidence and argued that Wallace was positioned to be on the defensive side, since his friend is the one who was killed and that it occurred outside his apartment.
Bridger told the judge he thought there was “more to the story,” particularly since Wallace had tried to hide that he had a gun. Bridger also said that if it were a true case of self defense, Wallace would have been honest with investigators.
“That’s just a young scared kid being interrogated by a seasoned pro,” Hogue rebutted.
The judge denied bond for Wallace and said she found there was probable cause to bind the case over to Bibb County Superior Court.
Laura Corley 744-4334; @Lauraecor
