Driver refuses to stop for sheriff's deputy and crashes during chase

A Bibb County sheriff's deputy's pursuit of a fleeing driver ended in a crash and foot chase Monday morning.
At about 9:30 a.m. Monday, a sheriff's deputy tried to stop the driver of a Dodge pickup who did not have insurance, Bibb sheriff's Sgt. Linda Howard said.
The driver drove off which led to a chase that ended when the pickup crashed into a Ford Taurus station wagon on Log Cabin Drive near Eisenhower Parkway.
The pickup driver ran away, but was caught nearby by deputies, Howard said.
The pickup driver was taken to Medical Center, Navicent Health, to be treated for injuries.
The driver of the Ford apparently was not seriously hurt and was taken from the scene by a family member.
Charges are pending against the pickup driver whose identity was not immediately available.
Liz Fabian: 478-744-4303; @liz_lines
