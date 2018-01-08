Man tells sheriff's deputies he was shot at Unionville store

Bibb County sheriff's deputies are investigating after a shooting victim showed up at the hospital late Sunday.
At about 11:15 p.m., authorities were notified of the incident after the patient arrived at Medical Center, Navicent Health, saying the shooting happened at M&M Grocery at 2760 Montpelier Ave.
No further information was immediately available, but anyone with knowledge of the incident is urged to call for a Bibb sheriff's investigator at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 877-68-CRIME.
Liz Fabian
