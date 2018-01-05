Suspect sought in midday stickup at liquor store

A liquor store in east Bibb County was robbed at gunpoint Friday afternoon.
A man wearing a gray hoodie brandished a silver handgun as he walked into County Line Liquor Store at 2201 Gray Highway just before 2 p.m., according to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office.
The bandit demanded money, snatched it from the clerk and ran across the highway toward Graham Road.
The robber, who wore a red undershirt and dark colored pants, was described as a black man estimated to weigh about 150 pounds with a height of about 5 feet 7 inches tall.
Never miss a local story.
The liquor store was once called Reggie’s Package Store.
Anyone with information about the armed robbery is urged to call the sheriff's office at 478-751 -7500, or call Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.
Laura Corley 744-4334; @Lauraecor
Comments