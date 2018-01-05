More Videos

  Fourth person charged with murder at Macon apartments

    Deangelo Davis, 33, was arrested the night before his first appearance in Bibb magistrate court Jan. 5, 2018. He is charged with murder in the Dec. 19, 2017, killing of 20-year-old Keenan Guice.

Deangelo Davis, 33, was arrested the night before his first appearance in Bibb magistrate court Jan. 5, 2018. He is charged with murder in the Dec. 19, 2017, killing of 20-year-old Keenan Guice.
Deangelo Davis, 33, was arrested the night before his first appearance in Bibb magistrate court Jan. 5, 2018. He is charged with murder in the Dec. 19, 2017, killing of 20-year-old Keenan Guice. Laura Corley The Telegraph

Crime

Man shot in the chest at scene of fatal shooting is now charged with murder

By Laura Corley and Linda Morris

breaking@macon.com

January 05, 2018 04:14 PM

A man who was in serious condition after being shot in the chest at the scene of a fatal shooting at a Macon apartment complex last month was arrested and charged with murder Thursday.

A Crimestoppers tip led to the arrest of Deangelo DeWayne Davis, the fourth person to be charged with murder in the Dec. 19 shooting death of 20-year-old Keenan Olajawon Guice at Cobblestone Corner Apartments in Macon.

Davis, 33, was nabbed without incident about 3 p.m. in the former Payne City area by the U.S. Marshals Southeastern Regional Fugitive Task Force and Bibb County sheriff's investigators. He also faced an unrelated charge of aggregated assault and had warrants out of Twiggs and Wilkinson counties, according to a news release from the sheriff's office.

Harold Varnord Wallace Jr., 22, Demarcus Colson, 25, and 22-year-old Markeysia Milligan also are charged with murder.

When deputies arrived at the apartment complex the night Guice was killed, they found Davis lying on the ground, bleeding from a gunshot wound to the chest, according to an incident report.

Wallace's girlfriend, Morgan Wilder, told deputies that Davis, her ex-boyfriend, and Wallace had been fighting before the shooting.

Colson, a friend of Davis’, tried to break up the fight between the two men when Milligan, Colson’s girlfriend, started fighting with Wilder, Wilder told deputies.

Wilder said Guice was trying to hold her back from fighting Milligan when a gunshot rang out, the report said.

All four charged in the killing have requested commitment hearings, where investigators will explain why each of them was arrested. Those hearings are set to take place in the coming weeks.

Laura Corley 744-4334; @Lauraecor





