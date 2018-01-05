Accused killer of prison guards found behind bars with handcuff key stashed in his hair

More Videos 1:33 Chase reaching speeds of 100 mph ends in crash Pause 1:26 'He was never into street life,' friend said of slain Macon rapper 2:04 Attorney hopes Jerry Jerome Anderson's sentence is reduced even further 4:00 'SMH,' says Bibb Coroner after 30th killing this year 3:26 Fatal confrontation caught on convenience store camera 0:30 Accused killers Dubose, Rowe leave Tennessee 1:52 Community members share concerns about potential Bibb school closing 1:29 'Separate was not equal': Integration was one of the better things to happen to education 1:17 UGA fans go wild after Rose Bowl-winning TD 1:21 Five things to know about the College Football Playoff National Championship Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Escaped inmate Ricky Dubose appears before judge The first appearance hearing for Ricky Dubose, one of two suspects in the killing of two Georgia corrections officers, was held Wednesday, June 21, 2017, in Putnam County. The first appearance hearing for Ricky Dubose, one of two suspects in the killing of two Georgia corrections officers, was held Wednesday, June 21, 2017, in Putnam County. Joe Kovac Jr. and Noemi Griffin The Telegraph

The first appearance hearing for Ricky Dubose, one of two suspects in the killing of two Georgia corrections officers, was held Wednesday, June 21, 2017, in Putnam County. Joe Kovac Jr. and Noemi Griffin The Telegraph