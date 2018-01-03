Accused gunman found dead after his brother was shot in the face

The manhunt has ended for a Jones County man accused of shooting his brother in the face.
Alvin Simmons, 54, was found dead early Wednesday morning in Lamar County.
At about 6:20 a.m., sheriff's deputies were called to Jackson Highway after someone reported an unconscious man inside a 2006 silver Dodge Charger, according to the Lamar County sheriff's Facebook page.
Deputies determined Simmons died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Jones County sheriff's Capt. Jimmy White said Simmons was accused of shooting his sibling, 52-year-old Jeffrey Simmons, at about 9:30 a.m. Tuesday at 184 Greene Settlement Road near their homes.
Jeffrey Simmons was expected to survive.
Black said the brothers had been arguing about something before the shooting.
A post on the Jones County Sheriff's Office Facebook page thanked the public for their assistance in the case.
