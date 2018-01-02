Crime

Masked gunmen hold up discount store

By Liz Fabian

lfabian@macon.com

January 02, 2018 01:53 PM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

Three men wearing masks held up a south Macon discount store Tuesday.

Just after noon, the trio entered the Family Dollar store at 3567 Houston Ave. and demanded money from the clerks, according to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office.

Two of the men had guns and all three of them were wearing dark clothes with the masks covering their faces, the release stated.

They ran out of the store in an unknown direction.

Anyone with information about the holdup is urged to call for a Bibb County sheriff's investigator at 478-751-7500, or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 877-68-CRIME.

Liz Fabian: 478-744-4303; @liz_lines

