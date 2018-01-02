'Dangerous' gunman gets away after his brother is shot in the face

A domestic dispute led to a Jones County man being shot in the face and his brother on the run.
At about 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jones County sheriff's deputies responded to a report of a person shot at 184 Greene Settlement Road, not far from the Gray city limits.
Sheriff's Capt. Jimmy Black said Jeffrey Simmons, 52, was being treated at Medical Center, Navicent Health, in Macon, and was expected to survive.
Jones deputies posted a lookout on Facebook for the victim's brother, 54-year-old Alvin Lorinza Simmons, who is considered armed and dangerous.
Simmons is believed to be driving a silver 2006 Dodge Charger with Georgia license plate number RCJ2723.
Black said Tuesday afternoon that investigators had not yet determined what led to the shooting.
"They got into it about something," Black said.
Anyone with information about Alvin Simmons is urged to call the Jones County Sheriff's Office at 478-986-3489.
Liz Fabian: 478-744-4303; @liz_lines
