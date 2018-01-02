Liz Fabian lfabian@macon.com
Liz Fabian lfabian@macon.com

Crime

'Dangerous' gunman on the run after shooting

By Liz Fabian

lfabian@macon.com

January 02, 2018 11:43 AM

One man is wounded and the alleged gunman is on the run after a shooting Tuesday in Jones County.

Sheriff's deputies issued a lookout for Alvin Simmons, 54, who is believed to be armed with a 9 mm handgun and considered dangerous, according to a sheriff's Facebook post.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Capt. Jimmy Black said the shooting happened "just outside Gray" and that the victim survived, but he could not immediately provide further details.

The lookout said Simmons was driving a 2006 silver Dodge Charger with a Georgia license plate number RCJ2723.

Anyone with information about the shooting or Simmons is urged to call the Jones County Sheriff's Office at 478-986-3489.

Liz Fabian: 478-744-4303; @liz_lines

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • 'SMH,' says Bibb Coroner after 30th killing this year

    "SMH." That's what Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones said after confirming the county's 30th homicide in 2017.

'SMH,' says Bibb Coroner after 30th killing this year

'SMH,' says Bibb Coroner after 30th killing this year 4:00

'SMH,' says Bibb Coroner after 30th killing this year
Cop Shop Podcast: Top 5 weirdest capers of 2017 4:37

Cop Shop Podcast: Top 5 weirdest capers of 2017
Cop Shop Podcast: Woman punched for talking too much 4:24

Cop Shop Podcast: Woman punched for talking too much

View More Video