'Dangerous' gunman on the run after shooting

One man is wounded and the alleged gunman is on the run after a shooting Tuesday in Jones County.
Sheriff's deputies issued a lookout for Alvin Simmons, 54, who is believed to be armed with a 9 mm handgun and considered dangerous, according to a sheriff's Facebook post.
Capt. Jimmy Black said the shooting happened "just outside Gray" and that the victim survived, but he could not immediately provide further details.
The lookout said Simmons was driving a 2006 silver Dodge Charger with a Georgia license plate number RCJ2723.
Anyone with information about the shooting or Simmons is urged to call the Jones County Sheriff's Office at 478-986-3489.
Liz Fabian: 478-744-4303; @liz_lines
