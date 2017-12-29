Crimestoppers tip leads to fugitive, 11 pounds of weed at east Macon house

A Crimestoppers tip led to the arrest of a wanted man and two others at an east Macon house Thursday where ecstasy and marijuana were reportedly being sold.
Vanshaun Lapez Stephens, a 27-year-old wanted fugitive, was arrested at 3104 Kevin Drive, just east of New Clinton Road in east Macon, the Bibb County Sheriff's Office said in a news release Friday.
During the arrest, the U.S Marshal Southeastern Regional Fugitive Task Force and investigators found 11 pounds of marijuana, along with packaging materials, scales and a stolen AK-47.
Stephens had warrants for his arrest on five charges of possession of a gun by a convicted felon, possession of a gun during the commission of a crime, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and traffic-related charges.
Never miss a local story.
In February 2016, Stephens was sentenced as a first offender to seven years probation for possession of marijuana with intent to distribute. In October, he pleaded guilty to violating probation after testing positive for marijuana and failing to abide by curfew.
On Nov. 22, Stephens stopped reporting to his probation officer, according to court records. He remained in jail late Friday on a $41,710 bond.
Ulysees Sams and Melvin Curry Jr., both convicted felons, also were arrested at the house.
Sams was charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, theft by receiving, possession of a gun by a felon and possession of a gun during the commission of a crime. The 36-year-old was sentenced for the same marijuana crime in 2007, court records show. Sams was released from Telfair State Prison in May 2016.
Curry, 33, was charged with purchasing marijuana with intent, according to the news release.
Curry and Smith were both indicted in the same 2009 assault and criminal attempt to commit murder case that involved a shooting at the Marathon Gas station on Shurling Drive. It was unclear what happened with Smith's charges, but Curry was sentenced and released from Smith State Prison in August 2016.
Curry remained in jail late Friday on a $35,100 bond.
Laura Corley 744-4334; @Lauraecor
Comments