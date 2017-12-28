More Videos

'SMH,' says Bibb Coroner after 30th killing this year 4:00

'SMH,' says Bibb Coroner after 30th killing this year

Pause
Cop Shop Podcast: Top 5 weirdest capers of 2017 4:37

Cop Shop Podcast: Top 5 weirdest capers of 2017

Teen shot dead in apparent home invasion 1:11

Teen shot dead in apparent home invasion

Jake Fromm says he always prepared to be a starter 1:50

Jake Fromm says he always prepared to be a starter

'Separate was not equal': Integration was one of the better things to happen to education 1:29

'Separate was not equal': Integration was one of the better things to happen to education

Online program offers 24/7 tutoring for Bibb seniors 0:42

Online program offers 24/7 tutoring for Bibb seniors

Perry FFA bounces back from barn fire 1:20

Perry FFA bounces back from barn fire

President Trump signs tax bill, says Obamacare is 'essentially over' 1:22

President Trump signs tax bill, says Obamacare is 'essentially over'

Amendment prohibits parking in some front yards in Macon 1:17

Amendment prohibits parking in some front yards in Macon

Christmas competition lights up quiet street 1:55

Christmas competition lights up quiet street

  • 'SMH,' says Bibb Coroner after 30th killing this year

    "SMH." That's what Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones said after confirming the county's 30th homicide in 2017.

"SMH." That's what Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones said after confirming the county's 30th homicide in 2017. Laura Corley The Telegraph
"SMH." That's what Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones said after confirming the county's 30th homicide in 2017. Laura Corley The Telegraph

Crime

Man led group to Macon homicide victim's body, but left when someone called police

By Laura Corley

lcorley@macon.com

December 28, 2017 06:01 PM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

After a gray-bearded white man said to a group of four men at the Bloomfield Recreation Center that there was a body behind the gym, the group went to see for themselves.

None of them knew the middle-aged man wearing a camouflage hat, but they followed him into the woods anyway.

It was there that they saw the body of 21-year-old Neil Patel, face-down on the cold ground about 500 feet from Lions Place.

When one of the men decided to called 911, the mystery man who had led them there left, according to a Bibb County sheriff's incident report obtained by The Telegraph on Thursday.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Investigators arrived at the recreation center off Rocky Creek Road on Dec. 21 just before noon.

Patel's identity remained a mystery for days while authorities interviewed families of similar-looking people who've been reported missing. His family in New Jersey got word of the killing over the Christmas holiday.

Patel, his hair dyed red, was wearing black shorts, a blue shirt and black Converse sneakers when he was shot to death, the report said.

Neighbors in the area told a Telegraph reporter they heard several gunshots a couple of nights before Patel's body was found.

A woman who lives on Southview Drive, near its intersection with Lions Place, told police her children saw a car parked in front of her house two days before Patel's body was found. The children also heard gunshots coming from behind her house, where Patel was found.

Public information officers for the Bibb County Sheriff's Office could not say Thursday whether investigators had any leads in the case.

Anyone with information about this crime is urged to call Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68-CRIME, or call the sheriff's office at 478-731-1541.

Laura Corley 744-4334; @Lauraecor

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

'SMH,' says Bibb Coroner after 30th killing this year 4:00

'SMH,' says Bibb Coroner after 30th killing this year

Pause
Cop Shop Podcast: Top 5 weirdest capers of 2017 4:37

Cop Shop Podcast: Top 5 weirdest capers of 2017

Teen shot dead in apparent home invasion 1:11

Teen shot dead in apparent home invasion

Jake Fromm says he always prepared to be a starter 1:50

Jake Fromm says he always prepared to be a starter

'Separate was not equal': Integration was one of the better things to happen to education 1:29

'Separate was not equal': Integration was one of the better things to happen to education

Online program offers 24/7 tutoring for Bibb seniors 0:42

Online program offers 24/7 tutoring for Bibb seniors

Perry FFA bounces back from barn fire 1:20

Perry FFA bounces back from barn fire

President Trump signs tax bill, says Obamacare is 'essentially over' 1:22

President Trump signs tax bill, says Obamacare is 'essentially over'

Amendment prohibits parking in some front yards in Macon 1:17

Amendment prohibits parking in some front yards in Macon

Christmas competition lights up quiet street 1:55

Christmas competition lights up quiet street

  • 'SMH,' says Bibb Coroner after 30th killing this year

    "SMH." That's what Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones said after confirming the county's 30th homicide in 2017.

'SMH,' says Bibb Coroner after 30th killing this year

View More Video