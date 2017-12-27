A GBI investigator truck is parked outside Navicent Health Baldwin where a Navicent Health police officer shot a man inside the hospital Tuesday afternoon.
A GBI investigator truck is parked outside Navicent Health Baldwin where a Navicent Health police officer shot a man inside the hospital Tuesday afternoon. Jason Vorhees jvorhees@macon.com

GBI identifies 'suicidal' patient shot at Navicent Health Baldwin

By Laura Corley and Liz Fabian

December 27, 2017 04:30 PM

The GBI identified Wednesday a man who was shot by a Navicent Health police officer Tuesday morning inside the former Oconee Regional Medical Center.

Octavius Daniels remained in critical condition at the Medical Center, Navicent Health, in Macon after the shooting at Navicent Health Baldwin, the GBI said in a tweet on Wednesday afternoon.

The GBI said the 25-year-old was trying to take an officer's gun when another officer shot him.

Earlier Tuesday morning, just before 11 a.m., Baldwin County sheriff's deputies were called out to Milledgeville Manor Apartments after receiving a report of a person expressing suicidal thoughts. Daniels agreed to go to the hospital by ambulance.

When the ambulance arrived, Daniels became combative with medical personnel and two hospital officers, who were identified by the GBI as 50-year-old Leo Sweet and 37-year-old Ikaya Shonte Celestine-Glover.

During a struggle, Daniels was shocked with a stun gun and then restrained. After he calmed down and started cooperating, restraints were removed, but he again became combative, the GBI said. Celestine-Glover shot Daniels while he was trying to disarm Sweet, the GBI told The Telegraph in an email late Wednesday.

The GBI has not said how many times Daniels was shot or where his wounds are.

Once the investigation is complete, the file will be turned over to the Ocmulgee Judicial Circuit District Attorney for review.

Laura Corley 744-4334; @Lauraecor

