Crime

Multiple car break-ins reported at movie theater days before Christmas

By Laura Corley

lcorley@macon.com

December 27, 2017 05:48 PM

While some watched movies at a Macon theater in the days before Christmas, thieves apparently were eyeing their vehicles in the parking lot.

The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is investigating multiple car break-ins that occurred between Dec. 22-23 in the parking lot of Amstar 16 Theater on Zebulon Road, according to an incident report obtained by The Telegraph.

A 40-year-old woman took her two children to see a movie on Dec. 22. When they walked back to her truck, it was clear that someone had been inside, according to an incident report.

The woman said her arm rest had been lifted up and items that were in the front seat had been moved to the back seat. A purple brief case, an iPad Pro, an Apple pen and a makeup bag containing a debit card and checkbook were among items the woman reported stolen, according to the report.

A 56-year-old man met with investigators the next day and reported his truck also had been ransacked.

The man told deputies that "he might have left his truck unlocked" while inside the theater.

An LG tablet was sitting on top of the center console and another one that was inside the console were both stolen from the man's truck, according to the report.

Amstar 16 Theater employees told investigators there are no surveillance cameras in the parking lot.

Though the Dec. 23 report mentions multiple car break-ins, only two incident reports were available Wednesday.

Laura Corley 744-4334; @Lauraecor

