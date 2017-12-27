Inmate escapes from Georgia jail, steals car and flees

Law enforcement officers in Georgia and South Carolina are looking for an escaped inmate from Lamar County.
At about 1:30 a.m. Wednesday, Christopher Nicholas Carroll, of South Carolina, escaped from the jail in Barnesville, according to the Lamar County sheriff's Facebook post.
He allegedly stole a vehicle that was found just before 8 a.m. Wednesday in Allendale County, South Carolina.
Carroll is a white male about 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs 165 pounds.
Never miss a local story.
He was in custody on three counts of obstruction of an officer and theft by receiving stolen property.
He was last seen wearing an orange jumpsuit.
Anyone who sees him is urged to call 911.
Liz Fabian: 478-744-4303; @liz_lines
Comments