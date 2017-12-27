A GBI investigator truck is parked outside Navicent Health Baldwin where a Navicent Health police officer shot a man inside the hospital Tuesday afternoon.
GBI: 'Suicidal' patient shot by hospital police had reached for weapon

By Liz Fabian

December 27, 2017 12:01 PM

A patient shot by hospital police Tuesday had reached for an officer's weapon, the GBI reported Wednesday.

According to new details provided in a GBI news release, Baldwin County sheriff's deputies were called to Milledgeville Manor apartments just after 10:45 a.m. after receiving a report of a person expressing suicidal thoughts.

The man, whose identity was not released, agreed to go by ambulance to Navicent Health Baldwin, formerly Oconee Regional Medical Center.

He was combative with medical personnel and two hospital police officers, the release stated.

During a stuggle, the patient was tased and then restrained.

After he calmed down and started cooperating, restraints were removed before he became combative again.

He tried to "disarm one of the police officers," the release stated.

Officers tried to tase him again, but were unsuccessful.

One of the officers fired a shot, striking the man who was critically wounded.

He was taken to Medical Center, Navicent Health, in Macon where he remains in critical condition.

The release stated that once the investigation is complete, the file will be turned over to the Ocmulgee Judicial Circuit District Attorney for review.

Liz Fabian: 478-744-4303; @liz_lines







