A GBI investigator truck is parked outside Navicent Health Baldwin where a Navicent Health police officer shot a man inside the hospital Tuesday afternoon.
A GBI investigator truck is parked outside Navicent Health Baldwin where a Navicent Health police officer shot a man inside the hospital Tuesday afternoon. Jason Vorhees jvorhees@macon.com
A GBI investigator truck is parked outside Navicent Health Baldwin where a Navicent Health police officer shot a man inside the hospital Tuesday afternoon. Jason Vorhees jvorhees@macon.com

Crime

Man shot by Navicent police officer is in critical condition, GBI says

By Laura Corley

lcorley@macon.com

December 26, 2017 09:21 PM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

A man was in critical condition late Tuesday, hours after being shot during an altercation with two Navicent Health police officers at a Milledgeville hospital, according to a tweet from the GBI.

The man, who has not been identified, was shot just before 2 p.m. inside Navicent Health Baldwin, formerly Oconee Regional Medical Center. He was taken by ambulance to the Medical Center, Navicent Health, in Macon, where doctors worked to save his life.

The officers, who also have yet to be identified, were unharmed, GBI spokeswoman Nelly Miles wrote in a tweet.

The man allegedly "went for" a Navicent Health police officer before another officer shot him, a source familiar with the investigation told The Telegraph.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

A GBI crime lab van was parked in front of the emergency room in between two Milledgeville police cars for hours after the shooting.

Messages left for GBI Special Agent Joe Wooten and Milledgeville Police Chief Dray Swicord were not returned Tuesday.

Navicent Health spokeswoman Megan Allen directed questions from reporters to the GBI. The GBI is releasing updates to the public via Twitter, where it said late Tuesday that a full press release would be available Wednesday.









Laura Corley 744-4334; @Lauraecor

Related stories from The Telegraph

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • 'SMH,' says Bibb Coroner after 30th killing this year

    "SMH." That's what Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones said after confirming the county's 30th homicide in 2017.

'SMH,' says Bibb Coroner after 30th killing this year

'SMH,' says Bibb Coroner after 30th killing this year 4:00

'SMH,' says Bibb Coroner after 30th killing this year
Cop Shop Podcast: Woman punched for talking too much 4:24

Cop Shop Podcast: Woman punched for talking too much
Cop Shop Podcast: Top 5 weirdest capers of 2017 4:37

Cop Shop Podcast: Top 5 weirdest capers of 2017

View More Video