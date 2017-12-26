Man shot by Navicent police officer is in critical condition, GBI says

A man was in critical condition late Tuesday, hours after being shot during an altercation with two Navicent Health police officers at a Milledgeville hospital, according to a tweet from the GBI.

The man, who has not been identified, was shot just before 2 p.m. inside Navicent Health Baldwin, formerly Oconee Regional Medical Center. He was taken by ambulance to the Medical Center, Navicent Health, in Macon, where doctors worked to save his life.

The officers, who also have yet to be identified, were unharmed, GBI spokeswoman Nelly Miles wrote in a tweet.

The man allegedly "went for" a Navicent Health police officer before another officer shot him, a source familiar with the investigation told The Telegraph.

A GBI crime lab van was parked in front of the emergency room in between two Milledgeville police cars for hours after the shooting.

Messages left for GBI Special Agent Joe Wooten and Milledgeville Police Chief Dray Swicord were not returned Tuesday.

Navicent Health spokeswoman Megan Allen directed questions from reporters to the GBI. The GBI is releasing updates to the public via Twitter, where it said late Tuesday that a full press release would be available Wednesday.







Subject remains in critical condition. Shooting incident occurred inside the hospital. https://t.co/Fq7PKyD62a — GA Bureau of Invest (@GBI_GA) December 26, 2017













GBI has responded to an OIS in Baldwin Co. An altercation occurred between a man + 2 Navicent Hospital Officers. During the exchange, a man was shot. He is being treated at another hospital for his injuries. Navicent Health Baldwin is secure and hospital business has resumed. — GA Bureau of Invest (@GBI_GA) December 26, 2017







Laura Corley 744-4334; @Lauraecor