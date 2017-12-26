Man found shot to death near Bloomfield park identified

The body of a young man found shot to death near a wooded area of Bloomfield Recreation Center has been identified.
Neil Patel, 21, of Macon was reported missing Dec. 19, according to a Tuesday news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office. His body was found Thursday and it had multiple gunshot wounds, Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones said.
Patel's death is being investigated as a homicide.
Anyone with information about the incident is ask to call the Bibb County Sheriff's Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 877-68-CRIME.
Telegraph writer Laura Corley contributed to this report.
