Crime

Man was shot Tuesday at Navicent Health Baldwin

By Laura Corley

lcorley@macon.com

December 26, 2017 02:14 PM

Milledgeville

A Navicent Health police officer shot a man inside a Milledgeville hospital Tuesday afternoon, GBI spokeswoman Nelly Miles said.

The shooting happened just before 2 p.m. at Navicent Health Baldwin, formerly Oconee Regional Medical Center. The man, who was not identified by authorities, arrived by ambulance at the Medical Center, Navicent Health, in Macon for treatment about 2:30 p.m.

The man allegedly "went for" a Navicent Health police officer before another officer shot him, a source familiar with the investigation told The Telegraph.

A GBI crime lab van was parked in front of the emergency room in between two Milledgeville police cars.

Messages left for Milledgeville Police Chief Dray Swicord were not immediately returned.

Laura Corley 744-4334; @Lauraecor

