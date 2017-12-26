Man was shot Tuesday at Navicent Health Baldwin

A Navicent Health police officer shot a man inside a Milledgeville hospital Tuesday afternoon, GBI spokeswoman Nelly Miles said.
The shooting happened just before 2 p.m. at Navicent Health Baldwin, formerly Oconee Regional Medical Center. The man, who was not identified by authorities, arrived by ambulance at the Medical Center, Navicent Health, in Macon for treatment about 2:30 p.m.
The man allegedly "went for" a Navicent Health police officer before another officer shot him, a source familiar with the investigation told The Telegraph.
A GBI crime lab van was parked in front of the emergency room in between two Milledgeville police cars.
Messages left for Milledgeville Police Chief Dray Swicord were not immediately returned.
