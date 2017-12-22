Crime scene tape cordons off Lions Place near where the body of a young man was found Thursday in south Macon.
Identity of slain gunshot victim remains a mystery

By Liz Fabian

lfabian@macon.com

December 22, 2017 10:55 AM

UPDATED December 22, 2017 04:30 PM

Nearly 24 hours after the body of a white man was found in south Macon, authorities still do not know his identity.

Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones said Friday that the body is undergoing an autopsy at the GBI Crime Lab.

At about noon Thursday, Bibb County sheriff's deputies were sent to Lions Place near the Bloomfield Recreation Center where the victim, possibly in his teens or early 20s, was found in the woods.

He had been shot once in the upper body, Jones said.

Neighbors told The Telegraph they heard gunshots earlier in the week.

Bibb deputies are expected to release more details about the victim's clothing and any other information that could help them learn his identity.

"He doesn't have any tattoos," Jones said.

Anyone with information in the case is urged to phone anonymous tips to Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 877-68-CRIME.

Liz Fabian: 478-744-4303; @liz_lines

