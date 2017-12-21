Blake Elliot Herman
Blake Elliot Herman
Blake Elliot Herman

Crime

‘Revenge’ burglar shot retrieving spy camera from ex-girlfriend’s bedroom faces judge

By Joe Kovac Jr.

jkovac@macon.com

December 21, 2017 03:57 PM

UPDATED December 21, 2017 04:35 PM

Blake Elliot Herman had on a ski mask and dark clothes one afternoon in March 2016 as he slipped inside his ex-girlfriend’s place on Jones Road in south Macon.

The authorities say Herman, 35, was also wearing gloves, and that he had snuck in to retrieve a tiny camera hidden in his ex’s bedroom that he used to spy on her.

Herman apparently didn’t know that someone was home.

But there was: his ex’s brother.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

And the brother had a gun.

The two fought, and the brother, who had been startled by the masked intruder, shot Herman twice in the leg.

“After what Mr. Herman did, he’s lucky to be alive,” Bibb County District Attorney David Cooke said Thursday in an emailed statement after Herman pleaded guilty to burglary.

Herman was sentenced to three years in prison and seven more on probation for the March 21, 2016, episode. The man who shot Herman was not charged.

Prosecutors said Herman had earlier broken in to install the camera “for revenge” after his ex-girlfriend ended their relationship.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Cop Shop Podcast: Woman punched for talking too much

    This episode of the Cop Shop Podcast, our audio journey into Macon-area police report oddities, includes the story of a woman punched for talking too much. This episode also features a cellphone caper. Another segment tells of a man in a wig being chased by police.

Cop Shop Podcast: Woman punched for talking too much

Cop Shop Podcast: Woman punched for talking too much 4:24

Cop Shop Podcast: Woman punched for talking too much
Cop Shop Podcast: Top 5 weirdest capers of 2017 4:37

Cop Shop Podcast: Top 5 weirdest capers of 2017
'SMH,' says Bibb Coroner after 30th killing this year 4:00

'SMH,' says Bibb Coroner after 30th killing this year

View More Video