‘Revenge’ burglar shot retrieving spy camera from ex-girlfriend’s bedroom faces judge

Blake Elliot Herman had on a ski mask and dark clothes one afternoon in March 2016 as he slipped inside his ex-girlfriend’s place on Jones Road in south Macon.
The authorities say Herman, 35, was also wearing gloves, and that he had snuck in to retrieve a tiny camera hidden in his ex’s bedroom that he used to spy on her.
Herman apparently didn’t know that someone was home.
But there was: his ex’s brother.
And the brother had a gun.
The two fought, and the brother, who had been startled by the masked intruder, shot Herman twice in the leg.
“After what Mr. Herman did, he’s lucky to be alive,” Bibb County District Attorney David Cooke said Thursday in an emailed statement after Herman pleaded guilty to burglary.
Herman was sentenced to three years in prison and seven more on probation for the March 21, 2016, episode. The man who shot Herman was not charged.
Prosecutors said Herman had earlier broken in to install the camera “for revenge” after his ex-girlfriend ended their relationship.
