Man's body found in Macon woods

A man was shot to death in a wooded area near the Bloomfield Recreation Center and his body was discovered just before noon Thursday.

“Someone called 911,” Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones said. “Whoever called 911, left. (Emergency responders) went up there and saw it was a body and they backed down."

The man, possibly a teenager or in his early 20s, was found face down about 500 yards from Lions Place. Jones said the man had been shot once in upper body.

The killing is Bibb County’s 30th homicide this year and third this week.

Never miss a local story. Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more. SUBSCRIBE NOW

While Bibb County sheriff's crime scene detectives combed the scene for evidence, investigators interviewed people who have reported missing loved ones with a similar physical description.

Several neighbors told The Telegraph they heard at least four gunshots late Tuesday night, and some Monday too.

"It's too close to home," 60-year-old Ernie Bradley said during a break on working on a van in the front yard of his Southview Drive home. "We ain't have no problems over here. I try to make sure of that."

It has been nearly a decade since there have been 30 killings in a single year in Bibb County. In 2007, there were 29 homicides. Forty-three people were killed in Bibb County in 25 years ago, making 1992 the deadliest year in the county's recent history.

More Videos 4:24 Cop Shop Podcast: Woman punched for talking too much Pause 4:00 'SMH,' says Bibb Coroner after 30th killing this year 1:34 Body of man found in south Macon 0:43 Alleged killer tells judge he doesn't know why he was arrested 1:41 "Resilient" family, mother receive minivan for holiday season 1:14 One family's eye-popping Christmas lights near Macon 0:53 Downtown Atlanta sees rare and heavy snowfall 1:17 Amendment prohibits parking in some front yards in Macon 2:04 Man says deputies told him to decapitate dog or go to jail 0:08 Police dog does push-ups with Alabama officers Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Body of man found in south Macon Bibb County Sheriff's spokeswoman Sgt. Linda Howard says body found about noon Thursday was in wooded area off Lions Place. Body of man found in south Macon Bibb County Sheriff's spokeswoman Sgt. Linda Howard says body found about noon Thursday was in wooded area off Lions Place. Beau Cabell The Telegraph

Laura Corley: 478-744-4334, @Lauraecor



