Robber who doused Macon clerk with lighter fluid to spend a decade in prison

A man was sentenced to 20 years in prison Monday for the 2016 robbery at a Macon GameStop in which a store clerk was doused with lighter fluid then threatened with fire.
Derrick Dwayne Lamb was found guilty of armed robbery and aggravated assault in the robbery that occurred in June on Presidential Parkway. He was sentenced to 10 years in prison and 10 years on probation, according to a Tuesday news release from the Bibb District Attorney's Office.
The 25-year-old did not wear a mask during the robbery and was later identified in a photo line-up.
Laura Corley 744-4334; @Lauraecor
