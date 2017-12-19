Derrick Dwayne Lamb
Derrick Dwayne Lamb
Derrick Dwayne Lamb

Crime

Robber who doused Macon clerk with lighter fluid to spend a decade in prison

By Laura Corley

lcorley@macon.com

December 19, 2017 03:04 PM

UPDATED December 19, 2017 09:24 PM

A man was sentenced to 20 years in prison Monday for the 2016 robbery at a Macon GameStop in which a store clerk was doused with lighter fluid then threatened with fire.

Derrick Dwayne Lamb was found guilty of armed robbery and aggravated assault in the robbery that occurred in June on Presidential Parkway. He was sentenced to 10 years in prison and 10 years on probation, according to a Tuesday news release from the Bibb District Attorney's Office.

The 25-year-old did not wear a mask during the robbery and was later identified in a photo line-up.

Laura Corley 744-4334; @Lauraecor

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • 'He was never into street life,' friend said of slain Macon rapper

    Before he was shot to death at a Macon apartment complex, Keenan Guice talked with Javon Jones that evening about designing albums for their new rap music they planned to release in January 2018.

'He was never into street life,' friend said of slain Macon rapper

'He was never into street life,' friend said of slain Macon rapper 1:26

'He was never into street life,' friend said of slain Macon rapper
Cop Shop Podcast: Uber driver punched; man smashes door with hoe 4:46

Cop Shop Podcast: Uber driver punched; man smashes door with hoe
Cop Shop Podcast: Shoplifter crams 3:21

Cop Shop Podcast: Shoplifter crams "mass quantities" in pants

View More Video