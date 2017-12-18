Christopher Jerome Swain
Crime

A Bibb County deputy spots burglary in progress; one of two suspects lands in jail

By Becky Purser

bpurser@macon.com

December 18, 2017 11:03 AM

UPDATED December 18, 2017 03:16 PM

A routine business check by a Bibb County sheriff's deputy led to the capture and arrest of one of two men suspected of burglarizing the Dollar General at 3407 Napier Ave. early Monday.

Christopher Jerome Swain, 51, was charged with one count of second-degree burglary, fleeing and attempting to elude a police officer and aggressive driving, according to a Bibb County Sheriff's Office release.

The deputy saw two men running from the front entrance of Dollar General about 3:30 a.m. The men ran to a nearby vehicle and fled. A brief vehicle chase ensued, followed by a foot chase.

Deputies searched the area but were unable to find the second suspect. The suspect broke into the store by shattering the front glass, according to the release.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751 -7500, or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

