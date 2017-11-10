Father charged in daughter’s crash death, authorities allege no car seat

A Macon man was charged with misdemeanor vehicular homicide in the May 28 crash that killed his 7-year-old daughter.
Corey Seabrooks was at the wheel of a 1999 Mercury Mountaineer, headed northbound on I-75 in Monroe County, when a tire blew just south of the exit for Johnsontville Road.
The 27-year-old lost control of the car as it crossed two lanes and hit the guardrail then overturned several times.
Seabrooks’ daughter, Corie Larae Autumn Seabrooks, died at the scene. Authorities allege the Heritage Elementary School student was not in a car seat.
Six other passengers were hurt in the wreck.
Seabrooks was arrested Oct. 20 released on bond the next day, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.
