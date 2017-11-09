Crime

Cab driver shot in the chest and drives 3 miles to the hospital

By Liz Fabian

lfabian@macon.com

November 09, 2017 05:50 AM

A Macon cab driver was shot in the chest before driving himself to the hospital Wednesday night.

Just after 8:40 p.m., Yellow Cab’s Antonio Pryor went to Colonial Terrace Apartments at 3775 Houston Ave. to pick up a customer, according to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office.

While waiting, a man got into the back of his cab, and another man in a ski mask walked up to the driver’s window and shot Pryor.

Both men ran away, and Pryor drove himself about three miles to the Medical Center, Navicent Health.

He was in stable condition, according to the release, which did not mention a motive for the shooting.

Sgt. Linda Howard said the victim did not mention that he was being robbed, and investigators are not sure if the person in the backseat was involved.

Investigators are trying to sort out what happened, Howard said.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call a sheriff’s investigator at 478-751-7500 or leave an anonymous tip with Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 877-68-CRIME.

Liz Fabian: 478-744-4303

