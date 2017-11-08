Target in Macon
Crime

Macon Target shopper says man with cellphone took secret picture up her dress

By Laura Corley

lcorley@macon.com

November 08, 2017 6:09 PM

A Macon woman shopping at Target late Saturday morning called police to report a man in the store had used his cellphone to take a picture up her dress.

The 31-year-old told a Bibb County sheriff’s deputy that she spotted a white man holding his cellphone and following her down several aisles, according to the incident report.

The woman said she was looking at something on a shelf when she “felt something touch her leg and at first thought it was her children,” the deputy noted in the report, which was labeled as an incident of disorderly conduct. “When she turned around, the suspect was close to her but was walking off.”

The man was skinny, had brown hair and a goatee. He was about 5 feet 8 inches tall and wore a green shirt with dirty pants, the woman told police.

A security guard at the store told the deputy he was unable to retrieve the surveillance footage, the report said. The deputy told him to call when it is available.

Laura Corley: 478-744-4334, @Lauraecor

