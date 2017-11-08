Speeds of 115 mph reached in police chase that ends in head-on crash

Alvin Arnold was startled by what sounded like an explosion early afternoon Wednesday while he painted his mother-in-law’s house on Napier Avenue.
A red Ford Mustang and a black SUV hit each other head on, a few dozen feet from the porch.
Arnold watched as a man, later identified as Jarvis Mack, hopped out of the black vehicle and ran toward Fairmont Avenue.
Arnold dropped his paintbrush and ran with his wife, Becky, to help a young woman in the red car.
“She crawled out (of the car), and we went out to help,” Arnold said. “That’s the best we could do.”
Becky Arnold said she put a towel on the woman’s head as they waited with her for an ambulance.
“I asked her if she was OK, and she said her feet and her legs hurt. I said, ‘Just be still, don’t move.’”
Monroe County sheriff's Sgt. Lawson Bittick said deputies tried to stop Mack for failing to maintain a lane on Interstate 75 near mile marker 191, just north of Forsyth, about 1 p.m.
Mack did not stop and sped away from deputies at speeds reaching 115 mph, Bittick said. Three Monroe County sheriff’s deputies were trailing behind him.
Mack struck at least two other cars in Macon before the head-on crash near Ayers Road.
The 28-year-old was arrested shortly after the wreck and taken to Monroe County Hospital. Bittick said he expected that Mack would be booked at the Monroe County jail late Wednesday.
Bibb County sheriff’s traffic fatality investigators were at the wreck, which the Georgia State Patrol is investigating.
The woman driving the Mustang was put on a stretcher and taken to a hospital for treatment of what Bittick described as “moderate injuries.”
It’s not the first time Mack has had a run-in with the law.
In 2009, Mack was indicted on a charge of criminal attempt to commit murder in the shooting of a 26-year-old. Dexter Dewayne Bell was at his home on Jeffersonville Road when Mack allegedly shot him in the face on Feb. 15.
He was released on a $22,000 bond two days later. About a week after he was released, Mack and four others were indicted in a Feb. 23, 2009, shooting that hurt two men in the parking lot of a Marathon gas station at Shurling Drive and New Clinton Road. It was unclear if the case was ever resolved.
Later, a jury found him guilty of aggravated assault in Bell’s shooting.
Mack, whose nickname is “Nuke Nuke,” according to Telegraph archives, was held at the Bibb County jail for a year after the shootings.
In 2010, a Bibb County judge sentenced Mack to six years in prison, followed by eight years of probation.
Mack was released from Ware State Prison in May 2015 and absconded that same month, court records show.
Bittick said Mack will face charges in Monroe County in connection with Wednesday’s chase and crash as well as charges in Bibb County for a probation violation.
