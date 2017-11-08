More Videos

Monroe County chase ends in head-on crash in Macon 1:20

Monroe County chase ends in head-on crash in Macon

Pause
Witness says head-on crash 'was just loud' 0:29

Witness says head-on crash 'was just loud'

Police chase ends in head-on crash 1:53

Police chase ends in head-on crash

Sam Poss' father: 'Just remember the good things' 0:42

Sam Poss' father: "Just remember the good things"

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport 3:05

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport

Southwest coach discusses final play that sends Patriots to playoffs 0:43

Southwest coach discusses final play that sends Patriots to playoffs

Toms excited to be re-elected 0:44

Toms excited to be re-elected

Nizialek on mentoring younger punters 1:39

Nizialek on mentoring younger punters

Where can you take a gun on Georgia college campuses this fall? 2:23

Where can you take a gun on Georgia college campuses this fall?

(Not so) smooth criminals 2:14

(Not so) smooth criminals

  • High speed chase ends in head-on crash

    Monroe County sheriff's Sgt. Lawson Bittick explains why the pursuit started and how it ended.

Monroe County sheriff's Sgt. Lawson Bittick explains why the pursuit started and how it ended. Laura Corley The Telegraph
Monroe County sheriff's Sgt. Lawson Bittick explains why the pursuit started and how it ended. Laura Corley The Telegraph

Crime

Speeds of 115 mph reached in police chase that ends in head-on crash

By Laura Corley

lcorley@macon.com

November 08, 2017 4:49 PM

Alvin Arnold was startled by what sounded like an explosion early afternoon Wednesday while he painted his mother-in-law’s house on Napier Avenue.

A red Ford Mustang and a black SUV hit each other head on, a few dozen feet from the porch.

Arnold watched as a man, later identified as Jarvis Mack, hopped out of the black vehicle and ran toward Fairmont Avenue.

Arnold dropped his paintbrush and ran with his wife, Becky, to help a young woman in the red car.

“She crawled out (of the car), and we went out to help,” Arnold said. “That’s the best we could do.”

Becky Arnold said she put a towel on the woman’s head as they waited with her for an ambulance.

“I asked her if she was OK, and she said her feet and her legs hurt. I said, ‘Just be still, don’t move.’”

Monroe County sheriff's Sgt. Lawson Bittick said deputies tried to stop Mack for failing to maintain a lane on Interstate 75 near mile marker 191, just north of Forsyth, about 1 p.m.

Mack did not stop and sped away from deputies at speeds reaching 115 mph, Bittick said. Three Monroe County sheriff’s deputies were trailing behind him.

JarvisLeonMack
Jarvis Leon Mack

Mack struck at least two other cars in Macon before the head-on crash near Ayers Road.

The 28-year-old was arrested shortly after the wreck and taken to Monroe County Hospital. Bittick said he expected that Mack would be booked at the Monroe County jail late Wednesday.

Bibb County sheriff’s traffic fatality investigators were at the wreck, which the Georgia State Patrol is investigating.

The woman driving the Mustang was put on a stretcher and taken to a hospital for treatment of what Bittick described as “moderate injuries.”

It’s not the first time Mack has had a run-in with the law.

In 2009, Mack was indicted on a charge of criminal attempt to commit murder in the shooting of a 26-year-old. Dexter Dewayne Bell was at his home on Jeffersonville Road when Mack allegedly shot him in the face on Feb. 15.

He was released on a $22,000 bond two days later. About a week after he was released, Mack and four others were indicted in a Feb. 23, 2009, shooting that hurt two men in the parking lot of a Marathon gas station at Shurling Drive and New Clinton Road. It was unclear if the case was ever resolved.

Later, a jury found him guilty of aggravated assault in Bell’s shooting.

Mack, whose nickname is “Nuke Nuke,” according to Telegraph archives, was held at the Bibb County jail for a year after the shootings.

In 2010, a Bibb County judge sentenced Mack to six years in prison, followed by eight years of probation.

Mack was released from Ware State Prison in May 2015 and absconded that same month, court records show.

Bittick said Mack will face charges in Monroe County in connection with Wednesday’s chase and crash as well as charges in Bibb County for a probation violation.

More Videos

Monroe County chase ends in head-on crash in Macon 1:20

Monroe County chase ends in head-on crash in Macon

Pause
Witness says head-on crash 'was just loud' 0:29

Witness says head-on crash 'was just loud'

Police chase ends in head-on crash 1:53

Police chase ends in head-on crash

Sam Poss' father: 'Just remember the good things' 0:42

Sam Poss' father: "Just remember the good things"

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport 3:05

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport

Southwest coach discusses final play that sends Patriots to playoffs 0:43

Southwest coach discusses final play that sends Patriots to playoffs

Toms excited to be re-elected 0:44

Toms excited to be re-elected

Nizialek on mentoring younger punters 1:39

Nizialek on mentoring younger punters

Where can you take a gun on Georgia college campuses this fall? 2:23

Where can you take a gun on Georgia college campuses this fall?

(Not so) smooth criminals 2:14

(Not so) smooth criminals

  • Police chase ends in head-on crash

    A woman was hurt after a man fleeing from police crashed head on into her red Mustang on Napier Avenue.

Police chase ends in head-on crash

A woman was hurt after a man fleeing from police crashed head on into her red Mustang on Napier Avenue.

Laura Corley and Jason Vorhees The Telegraph

More Videos

Monroe County chase ends in head-on crash in Macon 1:20

Monroe County chase ends in head-on crash in Macon

Pause
Witness says head-on crash 'was just loud' 0:29

Witness says head-on crash 'was just loud'

Police chase ends in head-on crash 1:53

Police chase ends in head-on crash

Sam Poss' father: 'Just remember the good things' 0:42

Sam Poss' father: "Just remember the good things"

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport 3:05

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport

Southwest coach discusses final play that sends Patriots to playoffs 0:43

Southwest coach discusses final play that sends Patriots to playoffs

Toms excited to be re-elected 0:44

Toms excited to be re-elected

Nizialek on mentoring younger punters 1:39

Nizialek on mentoring younger punters

Where can you take a gun on Georgia college campuses this fall? 2:23

Where can you take a gun on Georgia college campuses this fall?

(Not so) smooth criminals 2:14

(Not so) smooth criminals

  • Witness says head-on crash 'was just loud'

    Andre Carswell was standing outside his office building on Napier Avenue when he saw a SUV slammed head-on into a red Mustang.

Witness says head-on crash 'was just loud'

Andre Carswell was standing outside his office building on Napier Avenue when he saw a SUV slammed head-on into a red Mustang.

Woody Marshall The Telegraph

Laura Corley: 478-744-4334, @Lauraecor

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Monroe County chase ends in head-on crash in Macon 1:20

Monroe County chase ends in head-on crash in Macon

Pause
Witness says head-on crash 'was just loud' 0:29

Witness says head-on crash 'was just loud'

Police chase ends in head-on crash 1:53

Police chase ends in head-on crash

Sam Poss' father: 'Just remember the good things' 0:42

Sam Poss' father: "Just remember the good things"

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport 3:05

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport

Southwest coach discusses final play that sends Patriots to playoffs 0:43

Southwest coach discusses final play that sends Patriots to playoffs

Toms excited to be re-elected 0:44

Toms excited to be re-elected

Nizialek on mentoring younger punters 1:39

Nizialek on mentoring younger punters

Where can you take a gun on Georgia college campuses this fall? 2:23

Where can you take a gun on Georgia college campuses this fall?

(Not so) smooth criminals 2:14

(Not so) smooth criminals

  • Monroe County chase ends in head-on crash in Macon

    Monroe County sheriff's Sgt. Lawson Bittick explains why the pursuit started and how it ended.

Monroe County chase ends in head-on crash in Macon

View More Video