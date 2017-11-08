Crime

Suspect dead after 2 Forest Park police officers shot in reckless driving call

By Liz Fabian

lfabian@macon.com

November 08, 2017 12:58 PM

The GBI has been called in to investigate the shooting of two Forest Park police officers.

Maj. Chris Matson of the Forest Park Police Department told Atlanta’s Fox 5 that officers responded to a reckless driving call just before 11a.m. Wednesday.

As the officers followed the suspect, the man opened fire near College and Mitchell streets in the community south of Atlanta.

The officers are expected to survive, according to initial reports.

The suspect, a white male about 30 years old, was found dead behind a house in the area, but it was not initially clear how he died.

The GBI will determine whether officers returned fire in the incident which locked down the nearby Forest Park Middle School.

Liz Fabian: 478-744-4303, @liz_lines

