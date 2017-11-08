Bibb County sheriff's deputies are searching for a couple accused of distracting a shopper at Kroger and then taking credit cards to charge more than $6,000 in Apple products.
Crime

Couple steals shopper’s credit cards, charges $6,000 in Apple product spending spree

By Liz Fabian

lfabian@macon.com

November 08, 2017 6:10 AM

Be careful if a stranger comes up to you at the store during the busy holiday season.

Bibb County sheriff’s deputies warn a couple recently distracted a shopper and stole her credit cards at the Kroger on Hartley Bridge Road.

The pair, thought to be of Eastern European or Middle Eastern heritage, used the stolen credit cards to charge more than $6,000 worth of Apple products at Best Buy, Walmart, Target and the Shoppes at River Crossing.

Although clerks could not accurately depict their ethnicity, they were described as “foreign,” according to the sheriff’s Facebook page.

Officers warn that this type of theft is likely to increase in the coming weeks.

Anyone with information about the couple is urged to call Investigator Parrott at (478)-803-2650 of Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 877-68-CRIME.

Liz Fabian: 478-744-4303, @liz_lines

