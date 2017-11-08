Ronald E. Goucher
Robbery suspect cruises back past store and is nabbed by sheriff’s deputies

By Liz Fabian

lfabian@macon.com

November 08, 2017 4:47 AM

Sometimes you have to wonder. What was that guy thinking?

A Telfair County man was arrested Tuesday night moments after he allegedly robbed an east Macon store.

Just after 6 p.m., Bibb County sheriff’s deputies were called to the Citgo at 1904 Shurling Drive.

A short time before, a white male gunman had entered the store, pointed the gun at the clerk and demanded money, according to a sheriff’s news release.

He took the cash and drove off in a white SUV.

The clerk gave deputies a description of the robber and as officers were still on the scene, the white SUV drove past the store.

The driver matched the description and deputies went after him.

They caught 43-year-old Ronald Edward Goucher, recovered the gun and the money.

Goucher, of McRae, was arrested for robbery and taken to jail.

Liz Fabian: 478-744-4303, @liz_lines

