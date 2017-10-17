Family Dollar employee helped 3 men rob the store. They’re all going to prison

Four people charged in a stickup at a south Macon dollar store were sentenced to prison nearly two years after the robbery.
The Family Dollar at 5615 Houston Road was robbed late Aug. 6, 2015, by three men who had been told a by a 41-year-old employee about security and where the money was kept.
Quintavious Terrez Dent, of Forsyth, pleaded guilty to armed robbery Monday in Bibb County Superior Court. The 24-year-old was sentenced to 20 years, 10 of them in prison, according to a news release from Macon Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office.
Davious Traymon Aaron, 22, and Ryshek Jackson, 19, also pleaded guilty to armed robbery. Both were sentenced Tuesday to five years in prison plus probation.
The three men were helped by store employee Chrystal Gina Cain, who pleaded guilty to robbery by intimidation and was sentenced Monday to five years in prison plus probation, the release said.
Evidence showed Jackson had gone inside the store about 9:30 p.m. and asked where the store’s bathroom was. He left and went to sit outside in a car while Dent and Aaron walked inside.
Dent and Aaron picked out a few items before pulling out guns and demanding money. Neither wore a mask or gloves as they took the case and a clerk’s cellphone and fled.
“Convenience store clerks shouldn’t have to worry about whether they’ll go home safely after their shift,” District Attorney David Cooke said. “Anyone who puts their safety and the safety of their customers at risk should expect to go to prison.”
Laura Corley: 478-744-4334, @Lauraecor
