Bibb County sheriff’s investigators investigate an armed robbery at Highland Cleaners in Macon on Saturday afternoon.
Crime

East Macon dry cleaner robbed at gunpoint

By Laura Corley

lcorley@macon.com

October 14, 2017 4:26 PM

An east Macon dry cleaner was robbed for the second time in less than a year Saturday afternoon.

About 3 p.m., a man toting a handgun walked inside Highland Cleaners and demanded money, Bibb County sheriff’s Cpl. Clay Williams said.

The bandit fled on foot. Investigators appeared to be looking for footprints leading behind the store.

The same store was robbed in a similar manner on Dec. 2 last year.

Anyone with information about this crime is urged to call the sheriff’s office at 478-751-7500, or call Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

Laura Corley: 478-744-4334, @Lauraecor

