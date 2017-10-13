Shady thieves steal $11K in designer sunglasses at north Macon mall

A group of four skinny jeans-wearing young men had been in the Sunglass Hut for all of 15 seconds before they started grabbing designer sunglasses off the shelves and tables.
Prada, Versace and Gucci glasses were among the 38 pairs they stole, totaling a more than $11,000 loss for the store.
The men, all black and in their early 20s, ran outside, hopped inside a Dodge Charger and left The Shoppes at River Crossing just before 3 p.m. Monday, according to an incident report from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office.
The car’s license plate was obscured by a dark tinted cover.
An employee who was working at the time told police she suspected the men were the same thieves that had recently robbed Sunglass Hut stores in Atlanta, the report said.
The robbery was recorded on surveillance video, but store manager Erica Cameron said Friday that it is against corporate policy to share the video with news media.
Multiple messages left for representatives of Luxottica, the eye wear retail giant that owns Sunglass Hut, were not returned as of late Friday.
Laura Corley: 478-744-4334, @Lauraecor
