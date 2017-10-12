Ja’Qwaray Javon Hollingshed
Crime

Man is accused of burglarizing Macon dollar store 3 times in one week

By Laura Corley

lcorley@macon.com

October 12, 2017 4:30 PM

A man accused of breaking into Dollar World three times in the last week was arrested at a Macon hotel Thursday.

A Crimestoppers tip led to the arrest of Ja’Qwaray Javon Hollingshed, who is charged with three counts of burglary in connection with the smash-and-grab thefts on Oct. 5, 7 and 9, according to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office.

The 18-year-old was found a half mile from the store at 2525 Pio Nono Avenue, inside a room at the InTown Suites.

Items reported stolen include a Bluetooth speaker and a tobacco pipe, according to sheriff’s office incident reports. The front windows were busted in each incident.

Bond had not been set for Hollingshed by Thursday afternoon.

Anyone with information about the burglaries is urged to call the sheriff’s office at 478-751-7500 or call Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

Laura Corley: 478-744-4334, @Lauraecor

