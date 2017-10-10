SEInnovation Getty Images/iStockphoto
SEInnovation Getty Images/iStockphoto

Crime

Leaping bad guy grabs cash from register

By Randy Waters

rwaters@macon.com

October 10, 2017 10:04 PM

An unexpected move was part of a robbery at a store Tuesday in downtown Macon.

At about 5 p.m., a man jumped the counter at the ABC Food Mart, 1194 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., when a clerk opened the register to give change to a customer, according to a news release from the Bibb Sheriff’s Office.

The suspect snatched an undisclosed amount of money before fleeing on foot down Hazel Street. No one was injured in the incident.

The suspect was described as a black male about 5 feet 8 inches tall with a medium build. He was dressed all in gray.

The incident is currently under investigation. Anyone with information in reference to this incident is urged to contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751 -7500, or Macon Regional CrimeStoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

Randy Waters: 478-744-4240

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Cop Shop Podcast: Man walks out of CVS in stolen slippers

    This episode of the Cop Shop Podcast, our audio journey into Macon-area police report oddities, includes items about the theft of slippers from a Macon CVS. This episode also features the story of a DUI suspect doused with Polo cologne. Other segments include mention of a Macon man jabbed with a kitchen knife and the story of a downtown bully named ATL.

Cop Shop Podcast: Man walks out of CVS in stolen slippers

Cop Shop Podcast: Man walks out of CVS in stolen slippers 3:48

Cop Shop Podcast: Man walks out of CVS in stolen slippers
Cop Shop Podcast: Teen son wants brandy, mom says no, Chihuahua yaps 3:57

Cop Shop Podcast: Teen son wants brandy, mom says no, Chihuahua yaps
'Suspect bailed!' Raw audio of car chase in downtown Macon 1:23

'Suspect bailed!' Raw audio of car chase in downtown Macon

View More Video