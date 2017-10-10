Leaping bad guy grabs cash from register

An unexpected move was part of a robbery at a store Tuesday in downtown Macon.
At about 5 p.m., a man jumped the counter at the ABC Food Mart, 1194 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., when a clerk opened the register to give change to a customer, according to a news release from the Bibb Sheriff’s Office.
The suspect snatched an undisclosed amount of money before fleeing on foot down Hazel Street. No one was injured in the incident.
The suspect was described as a black male about 5 feet 8 inches tall with a medium build. He was dressed all in gray.
The incident is currently under investigation. Anyone with information in reference to this incident is urged to contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751 -7500, or Macon Regional CrimeStoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.
Randy Waters: 478-744-4240
