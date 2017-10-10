GBI: Cop mistook gun for Taser, shot Milledgeville teen in arm

Authorities revealed more information Tuesday about the shooting of a young man who was wounded when a Baldwin County sheriff’s deputy shot the man in the arm while taking him into custody Monday.
The episode happened about 2 p.m. at 49 West Apartments on Ga. 49 in Milledgeville.
Sheriff’s deputies had been called there about a son who had reportedly struck his mother in the face.
One of the deputies who got there first was trying to arrest the son when the son “would not comply,” the GBI said in a statement sent to news outlets.
The deputy called for backup and, according to the statement, continued talking to the son until two more deputies got there. When they arrived, they went to take the son, Jamel Jackson, 18, into custody and Jackson “resisted,” the GBI statement said. “A brief physical struggle ensued.”
The deputies decided to use a Taser on Jackson to “gain compliance,” the statement said, “when Deputy Charles Gillis mistakenly drew his firearm instead of his Taser, firing one shot into Jackson’s arm. Deputy Gillis has advised GBI agents that his intent was to use his Taser.”
Investigators have since reviewed body-cam footage of the encounter.
Gillis, a nine-year veteran of the sheriff’s office, was said to be one of the deputies who served as backups in the case. He was the only officer who fired a shot. He is on administrative leave pending further investigation.
After being treated at a Macon hospital, Jackson was jailed Tuesday on misdemeanor family violence and misdemeanor obstruction charges. Jackson was being held at the Wilkinson County jail, and his bond will likely be set on Wednesday.
Asked about the incident, Baldwin Sheriff Bill Massee on Tuesday said, “To be honest, it’s a bad situation. ... The offender was resisting arrest. ... (The deputy) pulled the wrong tool out.”
Massee added: “We view it as a very serious incident. ... Everyone was glad it was not a worse situation than it was.”
The sheriff said Gillis, the deputy, has since told investigators he made a mistake and said, “I’m sorry.”
