GBI: Cop mistook gun for Taser, shot Milledgeville teen in arm

Cop Shop Podcast: Man walks out of CVS in stolen slippers

This episode of the Cop Shop Podcast, our audio journey into Macon-area police report oddities, includes items about the theft of slippers from a Macon CVS. This episode also features the story of a DUI suspect doused with Polo cologne. Other segments include mention of a Macon man jabbed with a kitchen knife and the story of a downtown bully named ATL.