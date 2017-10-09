SEInnovation Getty Images/iStockphoto
SEInnovation Getty Images/iStockphoto

Crime

Baldwin deputy shoots man after responding to call

By Randy Waters

rwaters@macon.com

October 09, 2017 7:49 PM

A Baldwin County sheriff’s deputy shot a man who was being taken into custody Monday afternoon, according to a GBI news release.

At about 2 p.m., sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for assistance at 49 West Apartments, 196 Ga. 49 in Milledgeville, according to a news release. As they attempted to take into custody the son of the woman who made the call, the man was shot once in the arm by a deputy.

The names of the wounded man, his mother or the deputy were not identified in the release.

The injured suspect was taken to the Medical Center, Navicent Health, in Macon, where he was in stable condition.

No officers were injured during the incident, the release said.

The Baldwin sheriff’s office has asked the GBI to investigate the incident. When the investigation is complete, the GBI will turn its findings over to the Baldwin County District Attorney’s Office for review.

Randy Waters: 478-744-4240

