Bleeding suicidal man runs into woods behind church, threatens deputies in standoff

In the hours before Monday’s dawn, a bleeding man kept Bibb County sheriff’s deputies at bay for hours behind a west Macon church.

An officer with his rifle drawn walked along the sidewalk of the Piedmont Church as they waited for daylight.

After 4:30 a.m. Monday, Macon-Bibb 911 operators got a call from a relative saying that the 50-year-old told them they would later find his body behind the church at 6258 Thomaston Road.

Deputies from the third and fourth districts found the apparently suicidal man cut and bleeding in the back parking lot where his family said he would be, public affairs Sgt. Linda Howard said.

Deputies confronted him, but he left a knife behind and ran into the deep woods behind the church and threatened them, she said.

“When then they tried to approach, he stated he had a gun... Once he stated he had a weapon, they backed out,” Howard said.

Macon-Bibb County firefighters and EMTs from Community ambulance were told to keep back as deputies assessed the threat.

“He has an advantage on them if he has a gun,” she said.

For the officers’ safety, they waited more than two hours for daylight before resuming the search.

In 2014, Monroe County sheriff’s deputy Michael Norris was killed and deputy Jeff Wilson was shot while trying to help Christopher Calmer, who was attempting suicide.

Protecting officers’ safety in cases such as this is protocol, Howard said.

“It was dark so the deputies did not want to go in and cause harm to themselves because they did not know if he actually had a gun,” she said.

A deputy roped off the parking lot and a Telegraph crew was told to get behind the fire truck for safety.

Just before 7 a.m. K-9 units from Central State Prison arrived to help track the man, who was so deep in the woods, firefighters needed a Stokes basket to retrieve him.

“He is still alive,” a deputy told firefighters as he asked for the rescue equipment.

He was brought out of the woods in stable condition.

“He did not have a gun. He did not any weapons on him,” Howard said.

The ambulance rushed him to Medical Center, Navicent Health.

