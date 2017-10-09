He shot his girlfriend 9 times but apparently saved a bullet for himself

For a week, a Las Vegas woman’s family watched and worried as she fought to survive multiple bullet wounds.
Brandy Foreman, 28, was staying with her boyfriend at Macon’s Value Place extended stay hotel when he stood over her in the bed and opened fire Sept. 29, her sister said.
Foreman’s family came from all over the country to keep vigil at her bedside at Medical Center, Navicent Health.
Her 80-year-old grandfather made the trip from California.
“I’m not sure what he thought he could do, but everyone felt they needed to protect her,” said Charity Foreman Price, who was fiercely guarding her younger sister and didn’t want Foreman’s name released while her shooter was still out there sosmewhere.
They were in fear that Richard Jefferson Condy, 32, of Fairburn, would come back or hurt someone else.
Monday, the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office announced Condy was found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound at a Birmingham, Alabama, truck stop Sept. 30.
He did not have any identification on him at the time and later was identified by his fingerprints once a warrant was signed for his arrest.
Condy was wanted for criminal attempt to commit murder after shooting Foreman at least nine times.
Deputies found her in the doorway of their room on the second floor of the hotel,
Bibb County authorities found out about his death Friday.
The couple, who met in Arizona, was considering relocating to Macon and was staying at a suite at 4949 Harrison Road in west Bibb County near Interstate 475.
After learning of Condy’s death, Price said she feels relief, but also sadness that her sister went through this ordeal and still has a long recovery ahead.
“I am so relieved because he can’t hurt anyone else,” she said. “Clearly, he was mentally disturbed.”
Price had said Condy had served in the military and suffered from PTSD.
She thinks he likely thought he killed Foreman and took off for Alabama immediately.
“That shooting was terrible,” Price said. “She’s forever changed both mentally and physically.”
Foreman was wounded in the torso, hands, arms, legs and head.
Price, who had to get power of attorney to retrieve Foreman’s Yorkshire Terrier “Cookie” from the Macon-Bibb County Animal Welfare shelter, took the dog back with her to Las Vegas last weekend.
Other family members continue to stay at the downtown Macon hospital until Foreman can travel home.
The family is still upset it took Bibb investigators several days to secure an arrest warrant for Condy after the shooting at about 11 p.m. that Friday night.
The hotel had their identities from registration, Price said.
“By Saturday, the Georgia public should have been on the lookout for this guy because what if he harmed somebody else?”
Telegraph staff writer Jennifer Burk contributed to this report.
Liz Fabian: 478-744-4303, @liz_lines
