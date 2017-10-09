Crime

Suspect in Macon hotel shooting found dead in Birmingham, Alabama

By Jennifer Burk

jburk@macon.com

October 09, 2017 1:13 PM

A suspect in a shooting at a Macon motel was found dead in Birmingham, Alabama, authorities said Monday.

Richard Condy, 32, of Fairburn was found dead with a self-inflicted gunshot wound at a truck stop Sept. 30, according to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office. He did not have any identification on him at the time and was identified by his fingerprints.

Bibb County authorities found out about his death Friday.

Condy was wanted in the shooting of 28-year-old Brandy Foreman of Las Vegas, the release states. She was shot Sept. 29 at the Value Place hotel, 4949 Harrison Road.

Jennifer Burk: 478-744-4345, @jennburk

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Cop Shop Podcast: Teen son wants brandy, mom says no, Chihuahua yaps

Cop Shop Podcast: Teen son wants brandy, mom says no, Chihuahua yaps 3:57

Cop Shop Podcast: Teen son wants brandy, mom says no, Chihuahua yaps
'Suspect bailed!' Raw audio of car chase in downtown Macon 1:23

'Suspect bailed!' Raw audio of car chase in downtown Macon
'I never did it,' Macon man with HIV says of rape allegation 0:48

'I never did it,' Macon man with HIV says of rape allegation

View More Video