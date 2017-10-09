Suspect in Macon hotel shooting found dead in Birmingham, Alabama

A suspect in a shooting at a Macon motel was found dead in Birmingham, Alabama, authorities said Monday.
Richard Condy, 32, of Fairburn was found dead with a self-inflicted gunshot wound at a truck stop Sept. 30, according to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office. He did not have any identification on him at the time and was identified by his fingerprints.
Bibb County authorities found out about his death Friday.
Condy was wanted in the shooting of 28-year-old Brandy Foreman of Las Vegas, the release states. She was shot Sept. 29 at the Value Place hotel, 4949 Harrison Road.
