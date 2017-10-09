Lizella man present at teen’s shooting death now sought in reported SUV theft

A Lizella man is wanted for questioning after his friend reported a stolen vehicle Sunday.
Blakley Wilson told Bibb County sheriff’s deputies that her passenger, Logan Nettles, drove away in her grandmother’s 1996 blue Ford Explorer when she stopped to use the restroom at the Sunoco gas station at 4961 Romeiser Drive off Eisenhower Parkway, public affairs Sgt. Linda Howard said.
The couple was headed to the Burger King across the street, Howard said.
Nettles is considered a suspect in the case, which is either a theft by taking auto or driving without owner’s consent.
“We don’t know. We haven’t gotten his side of the story yet,” Howard said.
The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office also is investigating a reported burglary at the grandmother’s home, which was ransacked and her safe was stolen, Howard said.
As of late Monday morning, Crawford County investigators had not linked the two cases, although Sheriff Lewis Walker was expected to release more information Monday afternoon.
Nettles was questioned this summer after a homicide at his house and later was arrested in a domestic violence case.
On July 12, 16-year-old Chase Gillis was shot to death while reportedly to buy a gun at Nettles’ Lizella home on Briar Creek Trail off Knoxville Road.
Gillis allegedly cocked the gun and pointed it at Nettles’ head.
David Billingsley, Nettles’ friend, then shot Gillis, according to Bibb sheriff’s deputies.
The next week, Nettles allegedly pistol-whipped his father at the home.
Anyone with information about the Explorer is urged to call for a sheriff’s investigator at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 877-68-CRIME.
