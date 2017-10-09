Reportedly suicidal man taken to hospital after standoff with police in church parking lot

A reportedly suicidal man was taken to the hospital after a standoff with sheriff’s deputies in a church parking lot.
Bibb County sheriff’s deputies found the man bleeding in the parking lot of Piedmont Church, where his family said he would be, Sgt. Linda Howard said.
At about 4:30 a.m. Monday, Macon-Bibb 911 operators got a call from a relative saying that he told them they would find his body behind the church at 6258 Thomaston Road. Deputies confronted him, but he ran into the deep woods behind the church.
“He told them he would cut them” as he got farther into the thick trees behind the church, Howard said. “They know he is injured.”
K-9 unit here at @PiedmontMaconGA to track bleeding man in woods who threatened deputies 2 hours ago. pic.twitter.com/4sNXMeeH6y— Liz Jarvis Fabian (@liz_lines) October 9, 2017
Ambulance moving closer to wood line in standoff. pic.twitter.com/EwcHs1nmRh— Liz Jarvis Fabian (@liz_lines) October 9, 2017
More @MaconBibb fire units arriving to help get wounded man out of woods in alleged attempted suicide. pic.twitter.com/syR9OjBg8l— Liz Jarvis Fabian (@liz_lines) October 9, 2017
Rescue basket headed in for reportedly suicidal man who told family they'd find body behind @PiedmontMaconGA— Liz Jarvis Fabian (@liz_lines) October 9, 2017
Reportedly suicidal man just loaded into ambulance. He is still alive. pic.twitter.com/EccMv4R5fs— Liz Jarvis Fabian (@liz_lines) October 9, 2017
