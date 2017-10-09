Reportedly suicidal man taken to hospital after standoff with police in church parking lot

A reportedly suicidal man was taken to the hospital after a standoff with sheriff’s deputies in a church parking lot.

Bibb County sheriff’s deputies found the man bleeding in the parking lot of Piedmont Church, where his family said he would be, Sgt. Linda Howard said.

At about 4:30 a.m. Monday, Macon-Bibb 911 operators got a call from a relative saying that he told them they would find his body behind the church at 6258 Thomaston Road. Deputies confronted him, but he ran into the deep woods behind the church.

“He told them he would cut them” as he got farther into the thick trees behind the church, Howard said. “They know he is injured.”

K-9 unit here at @PiedmontMaconGA to track bleeding man in woods who threatened deputies 2 hours ago. pic.twitter.com/4sNXMeeH6y — Liz Jarvis Fabian (@liz_lines) October 9, 2017

Ambulance moving closer to wood line in standoff. pic.twitter.com/EwcHs1nmRh — Liz Jarvis Fabian (@liz_lines) October 9, 2017

More @MaconBibb fire units arriving to help get wounded man out of woods in alleged attempted suicide. pic.twitter.com/syR9OjBg8l — Liz Jarvis Fabian (@liz_lines) October 9, 2017

Rescue basket headed in for reportedly suicidal man who told family they'd find body behind @PiedmontMaconGA — Liz Jarvis Fabian (@liz_lines) October 9, 2017

Reportedly suicidal man just loaded into ambulance. He is still alive. pic.twitter.com/EccMv4R5fs — Liz Jarvis Fabian (@liz_lines) October 9, 2017

Rescue basket headed in for reportedly suicidal man who told family they'd find body behind @PiedmontMaconGA — Liz Jarvis Fabian (@liz_lines) October 9, 2017

Reportedly suicidal man just loaded into ambulance. He is still alive. pic.twitter.com/EccMv4R5fs — Liz Jarvis Fabian (@liz_lines) October 9, 2017

More Videos 3:57 Cop Shop Podcast: Teen son wants brandy, mom says no, Chihuahua yaps Pause 4:08 Cop Shop Podcast: Reports of loud music, gunshots rattle tiny local town 1:32 She had no risk factors. But at 33, she was diagnosed with breast cancer 2:21 Cancer treatment is expensive. This organization helps in the fight 0:26 Large distribution center possibly for Amazon 1:28 Gardner focusing on improving every day 1:04 Middle Georgians race against breast cancer 2:01 Eason gets injured, Fromm leads Georgia to victory 1:06 Hundreds of blood donors in Nevada line up help Las Vegas shooting victims 1:21 Blessing the animals Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Standoff with suicidal man at Macon church Bibb County sheriff's deputies are in a standoff with a suicidal man at Piedmont Church off Thomaston Road. He was bleeding and threatened to harm them as he went into deep woods in the early morning darkness Monday, October 9, 2017. Standoff with suicidal man at Macon church Bibb County sheriff's deputies are in a standoff with a suicidal man at Piedmont Church off Thomaston Road. He was bleeding and threatened to harm them as he went into deep woods in the early morning darkness Monday, October 9, 2017. Liz Fabian The Telegraph

For more on this story, come back to macon.com and read Tuesday’s Telegraph.