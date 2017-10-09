Reportedly suicidal man threatens sheriff’s deputies in standoff at church

A Bibb County sheriff’s deputy carrying a rifle patrolled a west Macon church parking lot in a standoff with a reportedly suicidal man early Monday.

Officers found the man bleeding in the parking lot of Piedmont Church where his family said he would be, public affairs Sgt. Linda Howard said.

At about 4:30 a.m. Monday, Macon-Bibb 911 operators got a call from a relative saying that he told them they would find his body behind the church at 6258 Thomaston Road.

Deputies confronted him, but he ran into the deep woods behind the church.

“He told them he would cut them” as he got farther into the thick trees behind the church, Howard said. “They know he is injured.”

Macon-Bibb County firefighters and EMTs from Community ambulance were told to keep back as deputies assessed the threat.

Officers pulled back from the woods after the man threatened them, Howard said.

“He has an advantage on them if he has a gun,” she said.

Officers are waiting for daylight before resuming the search for the man.

A deputy roped off the parking lot and a Telegraph crew was told to get behind the fire truck for safety.

Just before 7 a.m. K-9 units arrived to help track the man, who is believed to still be in the woods.

Come back to macon.com for updates and read Tuesday’s Telegraph.