Two men wounded by one bullet as shot fired at party

A party at a northeast Macon apartment complex ended early Monday with two men being shot.
Just after midnight, both Vernon Jordan and Earius Austin were wounded in their right legs when a single shot was fired at Highland Hills Apartments at 2275 Gray Highway, according to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office.
The 25-year-old Macon men were taken to Medical Center, Navicent Health, where they were listed in stable condition.
Jordan was hit in the calf and Austin was wounded in the upper thigh as they were standing outside the apartment building.
No information was available about what triggered the shooting or who fired the shot.
Anyone with information about the incident is urged to call for a Bibb sheriff’s investigator at 478-751-7500, or phone anonymous tips to Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 877-68-CRIME.
Liz Fabian: 478-744-4303, @liz_lines
Comments