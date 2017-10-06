More Videos

Crime

Told to wait for pay, hired man ‘got mad, started shooting,’ woman says

By Laura Corley

lcorley@macon.com

October 06, 2017 6:13 PM

Two Macon men were shot and a woman’s hand was grazed by a bullet outside a house in south Macon late afternoon Friday.

A woman standing outside the house on Mikado Avenue told a Telegraph reporter that the wounded men were her grandsons.

She said the shooter had been hired to do a job and then “went looking for a paycheck.”

“My husband told him he won’t have it until tomorrow,” she said. “So he got mad, started shooting.”

A Bibb County sheriff’s deputy instructed the woman to stop talking to the reporter, so she did.

Sgt. Linda Howard, public information officer for the sheriff’s office, said the men’s wounds are not life-threatening.

Scanner reports indicated one man was shot in the leg and the other in the shoulder.

The shooter “is known only to them as, ‘Dee.’” Howard said, adding that the job Dee had been hired for was set to be completed Saturday.

Dee walked away after the shooting and deputies were still searching for him Friday evening.

Laura Corley: 478-744-4334, @Lauraecor

